Man’s body found along road In Pennington County

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The discovery of a body along Highway 16 in Pennington County is under investigation.

A passerby reported seeing the body in a ditch near the Copper Oaks sign near the intersection of Highway 16 and Wilderness Canyon Road at 7:14 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office,

Once on the scene, authorities found a man’s body in the area.

His death is being investigated as suspicious at this point. An autopsy is planned.

The Pennington County Sherriff’s Office and Rapid City Police Department are both working the case.