Man’s body found along road In Pennington County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The discovery of a body along Highway 16 in Pennington County is under investigation.

A passerby reported seeing the body in a ditch near the Copper Oaks sign near the intersection of Highway 16 and Wilderness Canyon Road at 7:14 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office,

Once on the scene, authorities found a man’s body in the area.

His death is being investigated as suspicious at this point. An autopsy is planned.

The Pennington County Sherriff’s Office and Rapid City Police Department are both working the case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 