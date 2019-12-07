Mankato woman: Drugs found in Nebraska traffic stop were birthday gift

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) – A pair from Minnesota face felony drugs charges after a traffic stop in Nebraska turned up more than 2 pounds of marijuana, several packages of THC concentrate wax, vape pen cartridges and concentrated marijuana edibles.

The Nebraska State Patrol says a woman in the car told them all the drugs were bought in Colorado as a 21st birthday present to her. Reports say the drugs were found Sunday when the couple’s vehicle was stopped for speeding Sunday on Interstate 80 just west of Kearney.

A 32-year-old man and the 21-year-old woman, both of Mankato, Minnesota, were arrested.

