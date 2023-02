SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A bill that would have lowered South Dakota’s mandatory school attendance age from 18 to 16 has hit a dead end in Pierre.

The Senate Education Committee voted 5 to 1 to send Senate Bill 65 to the 41st legislative day, effectively killing it.

Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck of Watertown proposed the change, claiming public schools have become the new place to house juvenile offenders.

Several educational groups opposed the bill.