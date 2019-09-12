Mandatory evacuation in Montrose

MONTROSE, S.D. (KELO) — The McCook County Sheriff’s office says there is a mandatory evacuation in effect in the City of Montrose because of swelling river levels.

Evacuation must be completed by 2 p.m. Thursday. This is for areas on 1st Avenue from Highway 38 to Main Street.

There is an emergency shelter for anyone displaced opening at 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church.

Highway 38 is also closed at Montrose.

The Emergency Operations Center in McCook County is now open. Contact numbers are: 605-425-2485 or 605-425-2791.