Managing your mental health this holiday season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – While the holidays can be a happy time of year for many, the combination of cooking, buying gifts, preparing for family can take its toll on a person’s mental health. Add in the ongoing pandemic and it can cause even more stress.

Many of us are gathering around the Thanksgiving table today to share a meal and company.

But what you might not see is the stress and anxiety family or friends may be dealing with.

“I think as we get closer to the holidays, we know we are going to see extended family, we know we want to get all of our shopping done, and so the stress just begins to build and build, and different people have different stressors,” outpatient therapist, Avera, Pat Schultz said.

Schultz says it’s important to recognize those stressors.

“We know what stresses us out, it’s usually not a surprise, whether it’s money or it’s this time of year, whether it’s you’ve had a significant loss this time of year,” Scultz said.

Making sure you’re getting enough sleep and staying physically active can also help if you’re dealing with stress.

“Exercise, that’s usually the first thing to go when we are really busy, even just walking around the block, getting outside, it’s not so much the workout as it is the sunshine, it’s moving your body, oxygen into your body,” Schultz said.

She says no matter what you’re dealing with this holiday season, it’s OK to ask for help.

“I think sometimes we think because when we are depressed or anxious it doesn’t show on a blood test, it doesn’t show, it’s not a broken bone, it doesn’t show up on an X-Ray, but it doesn’t make it any less real and it doesn’t make any of the things we feel any less real, so definitely it’s important to ask, it’s not going to change unless you change something,” Schultz said.

For resources, Schultz recommends contacting your primary care doctor or calling the 211 Helpline Center.