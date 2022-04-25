BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Nebraska are hoping to contain a wildfire burning in the southwestern part of the state. It has already claimed the life of one person, injured at least 15 firefighters and destroyed at least six homes. While this fire is devastating, there are a lot of things happening in the Black Hills to prevent future fires from spreading.

The main goal of a prescribed fire is to help manage the intensity of wildfires when they happen.

“When it burns in areas where there has been a prescribed fire, it has the ability to be less damaging and easier to control,” John Haskvitz, Prescribed Fire Project Manager, said.

And that’s not all.

Prescribed Fire Project Manager, John Haskvitz, for South Dakota Wildland Fire says these burns can also be helpful to the habitat.

“They are good to enhance the habitat and plant diversity and bringing back the native grasses,” Haskvitz said.

Local fire departments across the Black Hills, including Rockerville, help with prescribed burns.

“We as the Rockerville Fire Department and a lot of your local fire departments end up supporting some of these burns from the State, the Forest, even Ellsworth. If used correctly, fire is a great tool, very beneficial,” Fire Chief Gail Schmidt, Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department, said.

Chief Gail Schmidt says prescribed burns can also be a good training tool for crews.

“Instead of just flying in and putting it out, it’s a great training opportunity to be able to watch that fire behavior and then help monitor and suppress that fire behavior,” Chief Schmidt said.

The South Dakota Wildland Fire says putting on a prescribed fire takes months of preparing. Due to the recent drought, there have been very few burns so far this year.