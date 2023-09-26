SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A manager has been announced for the grocery store on wheels that will hit Sioux Falls streets soon.

From once working as a 911 dispatcher to serving people in need through Church on the Street, Luke Senst has a heart for helping others.

“I honestly feel like that’s God’s calling for me is through helping people,” Senst said.

Now, he’ll be serving the city’s food deserts as the manager of the Eat Well Sioux Falls Mobile Market.

Senst says a routine trip to the grocery store is something many of us take for granted.

“A lot of people have transportation, they drive by, ‘If I forget something at the grocery store, I’ll just run down the street, grab one.’ There’s a lot of people in the areas we’ll be serving that don’t have any access. The nearest thing might be a gas station,” Senst said.

The mobile market is an initiative by Sioux Falls Thrive.

President Michelle Erpenbach says Senst’s past work helped him stand out for the job.

“He’s got a lot of great experience with those audiences that we know are going to tend to be the customers of the mobile market. Just his background, his idea of community service, really made a difference,” Erpenbach said.

As Senst works to get the market on the road next month, he’s looking for volunteers to step on board.

“This is really going to take a village to be successful, and I’m glad I live in a village like Sioux Falls,” Senst said.

There will be a soft opening of the market the week of October 9th.

It will be on a full schedule by mid-October.

The market will serve northern Sioux Falls initially, but it will branch out to other neighborhoods in the future.