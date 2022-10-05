SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Next week, the Sioux Falls City Council will decide whether to extend contracts with the two groups that oversee everything from concerts to refreshments at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Convention Center and Sioux Falls Arena.

Whether you are cheering on your favorite basketball team or enjoying a concert – your event was booked by ASM Global.

“We’ve had a long history here in Sioux Falls as far as managing these facilities. OVG, Spectra does our food and beverage, they’ve had a long hand as well, so we’ve been partners for a very long time in this community to provide superior service,” PREMIER Center general manager Mike Krewson said.

Ovations Food Services is now known as Oak View Group Hospitality but its services are the same.

“We want to continue to create these memorable experiences here that coincide with the entertainment that’s on the stage, right. Any of the trade shows that are coming in house. We want to build that clientele and really create those excellent food and beverage experiences,” OVG general manager Chad Stoner said.

The management and food and beverage service contracts run concurrent to each other and last five years. If there’s a new contract, the general public probably won’t notice a difference.

“There’s some small nuances as far as our base compensation and stuff like that. We tweak some of those items to basically, again, give us more incentive to make more money for the city and to bring more contents and more diverse items to the community, so that is a little bit of a change. Other than that, there’s a really not a lot of changes,” Krewson said.

Renewal of the contracts will be voted on at next week’s city council meeting. Both extensions would run through 2027.