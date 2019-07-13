Man, woman wounded in Minneapolis restaurant shooting

by: Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Police say two people were wounded in a shooting at a downtown Minneapolis restaurant.

Reports say the shooting occurred about 2 a.m. Saturday on the rooftop of Crave American Kitchen & Sushi Bar.

Police say a man and a woman suffered with noncritical gunshot wounds. Both were taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The restaurant has a rooftop dining and bar area that is open until 2 a.m.

Police have not identified the victims. No one is in custody, and police are still investigating.

