SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Texas man and Nebraska woman are heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to 2nd Degree Murder and Assault charges in the death of a man in Wagner.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 33-year-old Alexis Delarosa will spend 30 years behind bars, while 39-year-old Justina Tuttle was sentenced to just under seven years.

Court Documents say Delarosa and Tuttle went to the home of George Couroyer Jr. in December 2020.

Delarosa and Cournoyer got into a fight where Delarosa hit Cournoyer multiple times with a hammer. Tuttle later hit him with a bat.

The two left, and Cournoyer died a short time later.