HAWARDEN, IA (KELO) — A Hawarden man and woman were arrested after a home in the northern part of town was searched.

The Sioux County Sheriff says the search happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia were found inside.

32-year-old Jessica Fassett and 41-year-old Kyle Fassett are both facing possession charges.

The investigation started Tuesday night when Kyle allegedly threatened another resident with a gun.