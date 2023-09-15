HAYTI, S.D. (KELO) — A Watertown man and Webster woman were arrested, accused of trying to sell stolen guns.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Wednesday evening at a Watertown business.

Authorities learned from Watertown Police that a 52-year-old woman and 58-year-old man tried to sell five guns.

Police later found that the guns were stolen from a home in Hayti. Hamlin County deputies found the home and told the homeowner, who was unaware that his guns were stolen.

The man and woman are facing five counts of felony grand theft of a firearm and one count of felony burglary.