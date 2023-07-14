BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A man and woman from Georgia are behind bars in Brookings this morning, accused of trying to cash forged checks.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call about a forged check trying to be cashed in Toronto on Tuesday. A suspicious vehicle was also reported in Toronto around the same time.

Then on Wednesday a forged check trying to be cashed was reported in Brookings. The suspect vehicle was stopped on I-29 by South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Officials say it was determined that the two people inside were involved in the Toronto incident. Travaris Johnson and Shankissia Cato were arrested and are both charged with Forgery and Aiding and Abetting.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.