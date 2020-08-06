Man with South Dakota ties missing for over a year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A man with South Dakota ties has been missing for more than a year now. He disappeared after an argument. With still no leads or answers to his disappearance, his mom says she’s in a living nightmare.

Chance Englebert was born and raised on a ranch near Edgemont, South Dakota.

“Chance is just a great kid. Everybody loved him. I just don’t even know how to explain him. He just had a light about him and everybody drew to him,” Dawn Englebert, Chance’s mom said.

Later in life, he moved to Moorcroft, Wyoming, with his wife where they welcomed a baby boy into the world.

“He shocked all of us. He changed diapers and did it all. He was just an amazing daddy and I so wish I could’ve spent time watching him this last year,” Dawn Englebert said.

On July 6, 2019, three months after his son was born, Englebert was last seen in a town more than 100 miles away from his family and over 200 miles from his Wyoming home. Now, 396 days later, he’s still missing.

“It is actually a living nightmare everyday. You get up and you go to work and you’re faking it and you come home and you sit there broken-hearted. And you get up and do it the same way the next day,” Dawn Englebert said.

Englebert was last seen in Gering, Nebraska, where he and his wife were visiting family. According to the Gering Police Department, Englebert walked away from the house by himself. He was seen on surveillance video walking alone past some Gering businesses. The last ping of his cell phone came just minutes before a strong thunderstorm entered the area.

“People call and say they’ve seen him, but nothing pans out. Chance was a family man and he loved the ranch. And he wouldn’t just leave and be gone this long. He’s not just out there wandering. He’s not out there trying to start a new life. He wouldn’t do that to everybody. Especially not his little boy,” Dawn Englebert said.

His family just wants him home.

“We need our boy home. No matter what. We need him home,” Dawn Englebert said.

Englebert is 5’10” and 195 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was 25 when he went missing.

If you have any information about Englebert’s disappearance, contact the Gering Police Department or the Scotts Bluff County Crime Stoppers.