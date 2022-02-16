WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Watertown were called to a downtown fire station on a report of an armed man who appeared to be intoxicated and was threatening to take his own life.

Capt. Steve Rehorst with Watertown Police says officers were called around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday. Once on scene, they found the man in the station’s lobby with a pistol. Police say the man was coming out of the building as police arrived.

Authorities say the man refused officers commands to drop the weapon and threatened to kill himself.

Officers fired bean bag rounds at the man and were able to take him into custody.

Officials say although the pistol looked like a regular weapon, it turns out that it was an airsoft gun.