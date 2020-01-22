Man whose wife died in a fire needs your help finding wedding rings

A KELOLAND man is rebuilding his home a month after a fire destroyed it and claimed a big piece of his heart. On December 2, Todd Gillette’s house burned down. He was able to get out. To say Gillette lost everything is an understatement, and he relied on three small mementos for comfort. Now, he’s lost those, too.

There are three rings.

“It’s my wedding ring along with hers,” Todd said.

The rings didn’t cost a lot, but Todd says they’re worth more to him than any amount of gold.

“Yeah, 20 years,” Todd said.

That’s how long he was with his wife, Lisa, until a few minutes changed everything. Lisa died in the fire that destroyed their home. Even though Todd got out alive, it feels like a part of him died, too.

“Yeah, it’s a lot of time with each other and to have it taken away so quick and so unexpectedly,” GIllette said.

KELOLAND News was there when firefighters were trying to put out the flames. After that, Todd would wear the rings on a chain, so Lisa would be close to his heart.

“Always happy. Always inspiring,” Gillette said.

Recently, Todd was at Family Park in western Sioux Falls.

“We’d have breakfast there a lot,” Todd said.

When he got home, he noticed the chain was gone and so were his rings. He found the chain, but the symbols of his marriage are still missing. Now Todd needs your help. He hopes someone will find the rings and return them to him.

“I hope someone will call me, and yeah, meets with me, so I can get those rings back,” Todd said.

They may not seem like much, but any memory of Lisa is priceless.

“It’s all I have… I don’t have anything left of her, or… I just want them back,” Todd said.

If you find the rings, you can contact Todd Gillette through his Facebook page. You can also email news@keloland.com.