Man Who Sold Heroin With Fentanyl Pleads Guilty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - There's another guilty plea in connection with a Sioux Falls opioid ring.

Devlin Tommeraasen pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute drugs. According to court papers, he admits to selling heroin in Sioux Falls and going to Minneapolis to bring more drugs into South Dakota.

The 23-year-old faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a million-dollar fine.

Tommeraasen also faces state charges. According to court papers, he was the one who sold heroin laced with fentanyl to Angela Kennecke's daughter, Emily Groth. She died of fentanyl poisoning in May.

