SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 41-year old man, already in prison in California, has been sentenced for his part in a Meth, Fentanyl and Money Laundering Conspiracy in South Dakota.

A judge sentenced Terry Morris Jr. to more than 33 years in federal prison, which he will serve in addition to a murder sentence in California. Morris created and ran a drug trafficking ring from his prison cell.

Authorities say he used a cell phone that was smuggled in to communicate with people in South Dakota and California to sell drugs in the Sioux Falls area.

Morris is credited with distributing at least 200 pounds of meth and 80,000 fentanyl pills sourced from Mexican cartels.

Four other have already been sentenced in the case, including two from Sioux Falls.