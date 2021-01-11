Man who pleaded guilty to having child pornography dead in officer-involved shooting

A man who pleaded guilty to having child pornography in South Dakota court is dead following an officer-involved shooting in the Twin Cities area.

The video here shows the moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting in the city of Robbinsdale, just northeast of Minneapolis. Authorities say the suspect was wanted on a felony arrest warrant and was armed with a knife. In the video -shared with our sister station- the man went toward an officer, and shots rang out.

“This is like small town in a big city, so we don’t have big stuff like this happening around here,” neighbor Jill Sobiech said. “That’s why we live here.”

On Monday the wanted man was identified as Brian Andren, and the bench warrant stemmed from a case in South Dakota.

According to court papers filed in McPherson County, Andren gave a minor alcohol, blew marijuana smoke into her mouth and took illegal pictures of her. As part of a plea agreement, he admitted to child abuse and having child pornography. He was supposed to be sentenced in December for the South Dakota crimes, but never showed up for court. Andren was also convicted of having child pornography in Minnesota in 2009.