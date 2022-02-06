ST. PAUL, Minn. – A man found passed out on light-rail train tracks in St. Paul last fall has pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge.

34-year-old Deandre Lenier Neal-Hill of Maplewood pleaded guilty Friday to illegally possessing a firearm as a felon.

Metro Transit police officers found Neal-Hill sitting in the driver’s seat of a car parked on the Green Line commuter tracks in October.

The car’s engine was still running, had a flat tire and was stuck on the tracks. Neal-Hill was unresponsive. As officers removed him from the car they noticed a pistol on the driver’s side floor.

Neal-Hill has several felony convictions, including drive-by shootings, assault and drug sales.