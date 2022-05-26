EDGEMONT, S.D. (KELO) — The man who died in a 3 pickup crash that happened on May 22 near Edgemont has been identified.

Robert Stevens, a 57-year-old man from Edgemont, was the only person who died in the crash.

The crash happened on Highway 18. The Highway Patrol says Stevens was heading east in a 2011 Toyota Tundra, and slowed down to make a left hand turn onto Red Canyon Road. He was rear-ended by a 2008 GMC Sierra, and the collision sent the Toyota into the westbound lane, where he was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado. The Toyota tipped over after the final collision.

It was determined that Stevens was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Two people in the Chevrolet, a 53-year-old and a 57-year-old had serious, non-life-threatening injuries, and were hospitalized. They were transported by air to a Rapid City hospital. Another passenger, 43, had serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized as well. The fourth person, 58, was not injured.

Everyone in the Chevrolet was from Tennesse. They were all wearing seatbelts.

The GMC driver, a 19-year-old, received minor injuries, but not was transported to a hospital. She was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information is preliminary.