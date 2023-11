PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office has issued a felony arrest warrant for a 60 year-old man wanted for allegedly having sexual contact with a minor.

Officials say James Weldon Dowty is being charged on two counts of first-degree rape and sexual contact with a child under 16.

He is described as being Caucasian, 5 feet and 11 inches and 200 pounds.

If you know his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office 605-394-6117.