Man wanted on CA warrant arrested in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man wanted out of California has been arrested in Sioux Falls by the Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force while working at a city-owned facility.

According to a news release, Josheua Alan King, 35, was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by San Bernardino County, California, in 2018 for the following offenses:

4 counts of Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Minor

1 count of Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Child of 14 or 15yrs of age

King was arrested at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls, where he worked as a part-time employee.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says King was also employed at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Authorities say they released King’s employment background due to the nature of the alleged criminal conduct.