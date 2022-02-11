SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnehaha County are looking for a wanted man with a warrant.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for more information on the whereabouts of 35-year-old Jason Lawrence McBurnie of Sioux Falls. Officials say he is wanted for multiple counts of aggravated assault domestic.

In January, McBurnie was arrested on assault and kidnapping charges after he wouldn’t let a woman out of his car.

In 2014, McBurnie was sentenced to nine years in prison for another aggravated assault case in Custer County. He got out on parole in June of 2020.