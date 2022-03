SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnehaha county are looking for a wanted man with a warrant.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for more information on the whereabouts of 36-year-old Roger Love.

Officials say he is wanted on multiple charges including aggravated eluding of law enforcement, the possession of a stolen vehicle, organized retail crime and possession of a controlled substance.