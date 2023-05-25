SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man related to a drive-by shooting from last weekend.

30-year-old Kevin Dewayne Bass is wanted for aggravated assault. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

We first told you about this case on Sunday.

Police say a man was walking along 14th Street around 3 a.m. when a car drove by, and someone pointed a gun out of the window.

The man started running and was shot twice — his injuries were non-life threatening.

According to court documents, the shooting stemmed from a fight at a nearby restaurant and surveillance video helped investigators identify Bass as the alleged shooter.