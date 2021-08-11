Man wanted in connection with murder case in MN arrested in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A second person wanted in connection with a murder in Austin, Minnesota is now behind bars in Sioux Falls.

Tuesday, the Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force arrested 20-year-old Keith Lavandas Forrest, Jr.

He was arrested without incident in the area of 10th Street and Sycamore Avenue.

Forest is charged with Second Degree Murder in the killing of a 45-year-old man on June 5th. 18-year-old Miguel Nunez Jr. was also arrested in Sioux Falls last month and charged in the case.

