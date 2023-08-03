SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are on a manhunt looking for a Sioux Falls man wanted for rape and sexual contact with a child.

Caleb Moran faces numerous charges and we want to warn you some of the details in this case are disturbing.

The Minnehaha County sheriff’s office is asking for help finding this man, 33-year-old Caleb Moran.

Affidavit

Moran is accused of raping a child numerous times dating back to 2012 when the girl was just five years old.

The victim is now 15 years old and has come forward to report to police a vicious cycle of sexual abuse that happened to her between the ages of five and nine years old.

Court documents say Moran lived in the same house as the victim.

The girl told police Moran touched her ‘too many times’.

She reported that when she was about eight years old she tried to stop him from touching her and he would become aggressive. She said he would grab her, hold her down and even slap her.

The victim also says Moran would get mad and either choke or hit her if she said she didn’t want to do touching.

The court papers go on to say Moran tried having sex with the little girl while she slept, but wasn’t able to because she woke up.

Moran now faces three counts of first-degree rape and four counts of sexual contact.

If you have any information on Moran’s whereabouts, contact the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office.