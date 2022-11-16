SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man, who accidentally killed a man with an AK-47, is back behind bars.

Police arrested David Randle Junior Tuesday afternoon. He was wanted for violating parole.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When police found him in the central part of town, he allegedly tried to get away. Police say he hit a squad car, drove up on the sidewalk and hit a retaining wall.

David Randle Junior

Inside his car, authorities say they found several pills. In this latest case, he faces drug and aggravated assault charges.

Randle first made headlines in 2015. He was drunk and high when he shot and killed a man.

In that case, a judge sentenced him to 40 years in prison, but most of the sentence was suspended, so he was released on parole in 2020.

We looked back at his criminal history and this appears to be at least the eighth case filed against him since his release.