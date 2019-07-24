Man wanted for California murder arrested in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The United State Marshals arrested a man wanted for murder in California in Pierre Wednesday morning. 

Authorities say Adam Renfroe, 32, was wanted for a murder charge and parole violation from an incident at a Motel 6 in Concord, California on July 12. Renfroe allegedly shot and killed 36-year-old Daniel Schrader. 

Renfroe fled authorities before being caught on East Dakota Avenue in Pierre. He is in the Hughes County Jail and awaiting initial appearance and extradition to California.

