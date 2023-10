MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted man.

Authorities posted this picture on social media late this morning.

Joshua Thiergood is wanted for aggravated assault. According to court documents, he assaulted a man in May in the central part of the city.

The victim was unconscious and was lying in a pool of blood.

According to court records, Thiergood has been convicted of a handful of violent crimes in Woodbury County, Iowa.