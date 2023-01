ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted man.

Authorities say 24-year-old Jaron Wilson is wanted for 2nd Degree Murder. He stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

The sheriff’s office says you should not approach him. If you see Wilson or know where he may be, you are asked to call law enforcement.