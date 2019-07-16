Man wanted after allegedly stealing alcohol from Hy-Vee

Sioux Falls Police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to steal alcohol from a Hy-Vee store.

Late Friday night, three employees at the Hyvee just off 10th and Kiwanis, noticed a man picking up several expensive bottles of alcohol.

The man left the store with one bottle and got into the passenger side of a car. The employees followed. One was able to get the license plate of the car and description of the driver as another tried getting the suspect out of the car.

That’s when the man threw the bottle of alcohol and pepper-sprayed the employees before driving off. Police arrested the driver a short time later.