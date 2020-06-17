Man underwater at Wall Lake for about 45 minutes, flown to hospital

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — First responders rushed to Wall Lake for a possible drowning Tuesday night just before 9 p.m.

Capt. Mike Walsh with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office tells KELOLAND News that a man was underwater for about 45 minutes.

“About an hour ago or so, we got a call of a man who went in to the water and wasn’t seen coming back up, and it was witnessed that he went down, so units started down here in a attempt to rescue him,” Walsh said at the scene.

According to the press release from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the man was in his 30’s and was airlifted to a local hospital once he was found.

