SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — New court documents detail a night of drinking that ended with a man being beaten to death with sticks.

28-year-old Lance Red Cloud is one of three men accused of killing Robert Jumping Eagle in November of 2021.

The victim’s body was found in a grassy area about a mile and a half from the Red Cloud School on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Red Cloud has signed a factual basis statement, admitting to his role in the crime.

He plans to plead guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder and could face up to life in federal prison.

The two other suspects’ cases are still making their way through the courts.