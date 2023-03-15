SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man who was arrested with 5.937 pounds of methamphetamine on June 11, 2021, near Hot Springs, will plead guilty to a charge in federal court, according to the South Dakota U.S. Attorney’s office.

Alex Jaramillo will plead guilty to Count I of the indictment filed in this case, which charges conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Jaramillo conspired with two other persons from around March of 2021 through June 29 of 2021 to distribute meth in South Dakota. After Jaramillo was arrested on June 11, 2021, he posted bond for release on June 12, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Law enforcement conducted a surveillance on a suspect and observed Jaramillo at motel in Rapid City on June 29, 2021. Jaramillo was arrested on a traffic stop and 368 grams of meth was found in the motel room, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said the methamphetamine was being transported from California to South Dakota.