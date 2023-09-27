RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A third person plans to plead guilty for his role in a western South Dakota fentanyl ring.

Court documents say 41-year-old Ike Sowder, 29-year-old Aubrey Hansen and her father 64-year-old John Hanson worked together to bring more than 400 grams of fentanyl from Colorado to Rapid City.

That’s enough of the drug to kill hundreds of thousands of people.

Sowder has signed documents saying he plans to enter a guilty plea.

The Hansens have both pleaded guilty to dealing fentanyl and are waiting to be sentenced.