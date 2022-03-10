SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The sentencing that was scheduled for Thursday, March 10 has been cancelled.

A new date has not been scheduled.

Published at 12:20 p.m.

A Minnehaha County man is set to be sentenced for the 2021 stabbing death of a mother dog, one of her puppies, and injuring another puppy on Thursday.

Last Summer, Jerry Smith, Jr. was arrested for the stabbing and killing in Colton, South Dakota. A humane officer said two puppies had stab wounds, and one of them was dead. Court papers say the dogs belonged to Smith’s girlfriend who he’d broken up with earlier that same day.

Smith has pleaded guilty to two counts of animal cruelty.