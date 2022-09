SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 72-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash at about 10:33 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 on U.S. Highway 385, 15 miles north of Hill City, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his cycle after it crossed into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail.

He was wearing a helmet, according to the highway patrol.