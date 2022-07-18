SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 27-year-old Sioux Falls man is accused of threatening five people, including three children, with a gun.
Authorities say Anthony Fee was tailgating another car near 32nd Street and Sertoma Ave. around 8 p.m. Saturday when the other driver “brake-checked” him.
Police say Fee pulled around and stopped in front of the victim’s car, got out and pointed a gun.
Someone in the victim’s car took a picture which helped police make an arrest.
Fee is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon. He faces five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon