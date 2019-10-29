Man struck, killed by pickup in downtown Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) – Sturgis police say a 68-year-old man was struck and killed by a pickup in the city’s downtown.

Authorities say the man was struck as he walked in a crosswalk on Monday morning.

The victim as pinned under the pickup. Officers and bystanders were able to move the vehicle off of the victim and provide first aid until an ambulance arrived. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name was not released.

Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater says the 59-year-old Sturgis man who was driving the pickup was cited for having a windshield obstructed with ice and snow.