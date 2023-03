RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 61-year-old Eagle Butte man is missing, according to the Rapid City Police Department.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Missing: Lloyd Bald Eagle of Eagle Butte

Lloyd Bald Eagle is a Native American, 5’4″ tall, weighs 150 pounds with has brown hair and gray eyes. According to police, he was last seen in the Rapid City area and has been missing since November 1, 2022.

If you have any information about his whereabouts please contact the RCPD at: 605-394-4131 or missingpersons@state.sd.us