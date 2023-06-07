RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 31-year-old man is behind bars after sending several law enforcement agencies on chases.

Last night, Rapid City police received a report of an S-U-V that was stolen. Box Elder Police spotted the vehicle and chased after it. The S-U-V had on-star, which disabled the vehicle.

Police say the suspect then got into a pickup that had a gun in it. Officers once again chased after the suspect — police ended up using spike strips.

The pickup then crashed into a building. Authorities say the suspect tried to run away.

Police arrested 31-year-old Luke Dvoracek of Marty. He faces charges of Eluding, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Obstruction, Leaving the Scene of a Crash, and a Warrant.

Rapid City police say both vehicles that were stolen were unlocked. They say this is a good reminder to lock your vehicles and remove any weapons.