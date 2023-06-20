SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man was sent to this hospital after being stabbed in a drive-thru line.

Early Sunday morning, the 34-year-old driver knew the suspect and was driving a car through the drive-thru of the Giliberto’s restaurant on South Minnesota Avenue.

The suspect pulled out a pocket knife and began stabbing the driver in the neck, shoulder and arm.

The driver was able to get out of the car and inside the store for help. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sioux Falls Police are still looking for the suspect.