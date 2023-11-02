PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man was taken to the hospital after authorities say he was stabbed.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to an area of Westgate Road around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

During an investigation, authorities say a man suffered his injuries while allegedly forcing his way into a home.

Authorities say he is in serious but stable condition. Charges are pending against him. The homeowners are cooperating with the investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 605-394-6115.