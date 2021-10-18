Man stabbed after giving suspect a ride home, police say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 38-year-old man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following an assault on the northeast side of Sioux Falls this weekend.

Police say the victim gave a group of people, including the suspect in the assault, a ride home from the bar on Saturday.

When they arrived at the apartment, the suspect and the victim got into an argument. That’s when investigators say the suspect stabbed the victim in the head and drove off with the victim’s vehicle.

“We had officers looking for the suspect and they saw the suspect drive by in a car, a different car that did not belong to the victim. There was a pursuit, the officers were trying to stop the car, he did not stop. Eventually, as they neared downtown, the officers stopped the pursuit,” Officer Sam Clemens said in Monday’s police briefing.

Police spotted the suspect again last night and arrested him.

22-year-old Royden Ross faces charges of assault, robbery, grand theft and parole violation.