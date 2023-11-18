SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Paul Stark was fishing at around sundown Friday on a lake several miles from Humboldt when he saw what he thought was a deer.

But when he looked closer, it realized it was a bull elk.

Stark was able to get a video of the elk. Others have since shared with Stark that this bull elk has apparently been in the Tea and Humboldt area for several days.

Humboldt is in Minnehaha County.

According to South Dakota Game Fish and Parks, elk are mainly found in the Black Hills, but other populations can be found across the state. The population in the Black Hills is currently more than 6,000 animals.