SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The clean-up is on once again after another powerful storm system moved through the region today. Power outages have been a concern for many people, too.

Lacey Figland of Sioux Falls had a massive branch in her front lawn tonight.

“Our power had gone out so my phone quit working, so I just came up to take a peek, and there it was,” Figland said. “It was kind of shocking.”

She shared a positive outlook in the wake of the heavy weather.

“Well it’s been a little nerve-wracking this year, but I think we’ll get through it,” Figland said.

Lecon Terry lives nearby. Tuesday brought a big moment for him that had nothing to do with weather.

“I literally just signed our closing documents to buy the house at 2:00 today,” Terry said.

The intense weather ripped this tree apart in his backyard. Still, Terry is taking it in stride.

“Everybody knows buying a house is a frustrating thing, so you know what, I guess it’s just icing on the cake of like, anything can happen,” Terry said.

When he chatted with KELOLAND News, his power was out. Thankfully, no one was hurt. He’s feeling lucky.

“It just goes with owning a house, anything can happen, but at least hey, there’s ways to be able to protect yourself, which I am able to protect myself even though we just signed today,” Terry said.

And as he looks at this scene, a lesson comes to mind.

“Mother Nature owns this planet, we just live in it,” Terry said.