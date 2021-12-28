Man shot multiple times in Moorhead expected to survive

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) – Police responding to a report of man down in a Moorhead street discovered a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities say the incident happened about 7 a.m. Monday when the Fargo-Moorhead metropolitan area was experiencing a winter storm warning. Several people in a nearby apartment were questioned by police.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening wounds. A condition report was not available.

No arrests had been made as of late Monday afternoon. Police say the investigation shows there is no danger to the public and it was not a random act.