RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Dept. (RCPD) says officers were dispatched to the 900 block of N. 7th St. in Rapid City around 6:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Dec. 27 for a report of gunshots in the area.

Police says they recovered evidence of the shooting in the alleyway behind the 900 block of N. 7th St.

Shortly afterward, dispatch received a call about a man with a gunshot wound in the area of Crestwood Street and Downing Street. Police found the man being treated by a medical unit. He was taken to the hospital and treated for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation, and police say it does not appear to be random.